Nani meets 4000 fans in a single day

Natural Star Nani is hoping that his next film Shyam Singha Roy will become a very big hit at the box office. The actor is extremely happy with the way the trailer was received. Now, ahead of the film's release, the actor met his fans yesterday in Hyderabad.

Interestingly, Nani met almost 4000 persons in a single day and also gave pictures to him. During this fan meet, Nani also gifted them with a bag of Shyam Singha Roy memorabilia. There is a photo from Shyam Singha Roy which was signed by Nani himself.

This fan meeting has taken place smoothly and peacefully. Nani commands a big fan base in the Telugu states which includes females.

Shyam Singha Roy is hitting the screens on 24th December. The film also features Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, and Krithi Shetty in female lead roles.