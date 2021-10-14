Nani Releases The Motion Poster Of His Upcoming Movie Shyam Singha Roy

It is all known that Tollywood's versatile actor Nani is all set to come up with another interesting movie 'Shyam Singha Roy'… On the occasion of the Dussehra festival, he released the motion poster of the movie and shared a glimpse of his dual characterisation from the movie… Along with the motion poster, the makers also announced the release month of the movie and treated all the fans of Nani.



This motion poster made us witness a complete different look of Nani. There are two shades of Nani… The first one is witnessed in the Kali Maa temple. He looked awesome sporting in a classy look while coming to the second one, he looked stylish! Nani is essaying the role of Vasu and looked modish in this video. Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "Introducing 𝗩𝗔𝗦𝗨… #ShyamSinghaRoy! 'KALI' is a ferocious form of 'DEVI'. 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗗𝗘𝗖".

Shyam Singha Roy movie is being directed by Rahul Sankrityan and is produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. Nani Shyam Singha Roy's is a periodic love tale and he will essay the titular role and this movie It has Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian as the lead actresses and Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam and Subhalekha Sudhakar in other prominent roles. Naveen Nooli is the editor while Mickey J Meyer is all set to entertain the music buffs with his wonderful songs.

Being a super natural thriller, the film will be made with the backdrop of Kolkata and the plot is all about reincarnation. Till now we might have seen many movies like Magadheera on this concept but Nani picked the same concept with a different approach adding a periodic hero tale to it.

Shyam Singha Roy will be released in the month of December, 2021… We all need to wait to know the exact release date!

Next, Nani is also part of Ante Sundaraniki movie, he will essay the role of 'Sundaram' in this comedy movie which deals with the age-old 'Pachikalu' which made 'Pandavas' lose to Kaouravas' in the board game.