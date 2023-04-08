Nani Set to Achieve Career Milestone with Latest Film's Box Office Success

Nani's Dasara Sets New Record at US Box Office, Nears 2 Million Dollar Milestone"

Natural Star Nani's latest film, Dasara, has entered its second week in theaters and continues to perform well, particularly in the USA where Nani has always had a strong following. The movie has already surpassed his previous US box office hit, Bale Bale Magadivoy, becoming his highest-grossing film in the country.

Currently, Dasara has earned an impressive 1.9 million dollars in the USA, putting it on track to reach the coveted 2 million dollar mark soon. It is a remarkable achievement for a mass film.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, Deekshsith Shetty as Nani's friend, and Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthrikani, Poorna, and Sai Kumar in important roles. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri on a massive budget, the film's soundtrack is composed by Santosh Narayanan.