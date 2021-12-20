  • Menu
Nani & Shyam Singha Roy team take part in Green India Challenge

Tollywood actors Nani and Sai Pallavi planting saplings at GHMC Park in Prashashan Nagar in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Sunday
Tollywood actors Nani and Sai Pallavi planting saplings at GHMC Park in Prashashan Nagar in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Sunday

Highlights

As part of ‘Green India Challenge’ launched by Rajya Sabha Member J Santosh Kumar, Tollywood actor Nani, heroines Krithi Shetty and Sai Pallavi and producer Boinpally Venkat planted saplings at GHMC Park in Prashashan Nagar in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Sunday

Hyderabad: As part of 'Green India Challenge' launched by Rajya Sabha Member J Santosh Kumar, Tollywood actor Nani, heroines Krithi Shetty and Sai Pallavi and producer Boinpally Venkat planted saplings at GHMC Park in Prashashan Nagar in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Sunday.

On this occasion, actor Nani gave call to the people that everyone should plant trees, as Green India Challenge is everyone's responsibility. Stating that MP Santosh Kumar is taking Green India Challenge forward as a movement, which helps in curtailing global warming, he urged people to participate in it to provide a clean environment to the future generations.

After the programme, Green India Challenge Karunakar Reddy and Raghavendra Yadav (Raghava) presented the copy of Vriksha Veda to Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty.

