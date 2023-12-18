Nani turns emotional in ‘Hi Nanna’ success celebrations

Natural star Nani's wholesome family entertainer 'Hi Nanna' is a magical blockbuster success. Shouryuv made his directorial debut with this film, which was made as the first production venture of Vaira Entertainment. Mrinal Thakur played the female lead while Baby Kiara Khanna played another pivotal role. This movie is produced by Mohan Cherukuri and Dr Vijayender Reddy Thigala. The film became a great success by entertaining the audience from all walks of life. It is running successfully all over the place with excellent collections and is being appreciated by the audience as well as critics and celebrities. In the background, the film unit organised a grand blockbuster success celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Nani said, “When I saw the video of ‘Hi Nanna’ journey, I felt like I had travelled to so many places. It is a very special feeling. Thanking each other in such a celebration after the success of the film gives a lot of joy. Kiara is the magic of the film. Mrinal performed brilliantly. Darshi is very emotionally connected with this movie. Everyone who has acted in it has won that it is their movie. Hesham does anything with passion and love. It was seen in every song, every beat. He gave life to this movie. The audience is showering many praises. Thanks to everyone who worked on this movie. It is even more special to receive this success with a beautiful film like ‘Hi Nanna.’ I may miss the ‘Hi Nanna’ team after today, but I will not miss the love of ‘Hi Nanna.’ This love never stops. Thank you all," he said

Director Shouryuv said, “Sanu John Varghese gave amazing visuals. I feel honored to work with him. Hesham is very happy and proud to be a part of this film. The songs and background music are next level.” Later he thanked each and every person who worked for the film.