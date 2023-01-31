Nani’s 30th Movie Gets Officially Launched

Tollywood's ace actor Nani is leaving no chance in treating his fans through social media these days. Yesterday itself his latest movie Dasara teaser is unveiled and today his new movie is launched. The makers shared the pics from the event on social media and shared the details of this untitled movie. Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the event as the special guest and clapped for the muhurtam shot of the movie.



Grateful to the Maas Moola Virat, Our Megastar @KChiruTweets garu and our dearest guests for gracing the Pooja Ceremony❤️ This is truly a special & memorable start to our Production NO-1 with your valuable presence🤗 Natural🌟@NameisNani @mrunal0801 @shouryuv @HeshamAWMusic pic.twitter.com/RSjjdpxhis — Vyra Entertainments (@VyraEnts) January 31, 2023

Along with sharing the pics, the makers also wrote, "Grateful to the Maas Moola Virat, Our Megastar @KChiruTweets garu and our dearest guests for gracing the Pooja Ceremony. This is truly a special & memorable start to our Production NO-1 with your valuable presence. @NameisNani @mrunal0801 @shouryuv @HeshamAWMusic".

Along with the makers even Chiranjeevi and the lead actors Nani and Mrunal Thakur posed along with the makers in the first pic! The second one holds a few other special guests Rajendra Prasad, Suresh Babu, Ashwini Dutt and others in one frame.

Here are a few more pics from the event… "And! Our #Nani30 Begins with a Mega clap by the Megastar @KChiruTweets. 1st ShotDir: @hanurpudi ,#KishoreTirumala, #VivekAthreya, @BucchiBabuSana, @DirVassishta".The pics showcased Vijayendra Prasad handing the script to the makers, Chiranjeevi is seen clapping for the muhurtam shot and the camera switched on by Ashwini Dutt while the first shot is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Kishore Tirumala, Vivek Athreya, Bucchi Babu Sana and Vassishta.

The makers also shared live video of the event… "Chusara! Mana cinema ni bless cheyadaniki evaru vacharoo Megastar @Kchirutweets arrived at the #NANI30 Pooja Ceremony. Watch Live Here! - http://youtube.com/watch?v=xIqDSW_OkM0".

Well, this movie is tentatively titled as Nani 30 and will be directed by debutant Shouryuv and will be produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) under the Vyra Entertainments banner. Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur is all set to act in her second Tollywood movie. Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes while Sanu John Varughese will handle the cinematography field.