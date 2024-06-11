Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ to kickstart musical promotions

'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,' one of the most anticipated films in Nani's career, sees the beloved actor taking on a thrilling role as a man with special powers. Directed by Vivek Athreya, this action drama is being produced on a grand scale and promises to be a visual spectacle.

Priyanka Arul Mohan, who plays the female lead, will be seen alongside Nani, reigniting their on-screen chemistry. The film's music promotions have also begun, with the first song set to release on June 15, 2024. Composed by Jakes Bejoy, the soundtrack is expected to enhance the film's high-octane narrative.

The latest update from the film's set reveals that Nani is currently filming a massive action sequence at the Aluminum Factory in Hyderabad. This scene will showcase Nani in a ferocious avatar, adding to the excitement surrounding his character's unique abilities.

'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' follows the success of Nani's previous hit, 'Hi Nanna,' and aims to elevate his career to new heights. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner, ensuring top-notch production values. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,' slated for August 29, 2024. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, aiming to captivate a broad audience across India. As the release date approaches, excitement continues to build for what promises to be a landmark film in Nani's career.