Naresh Announces His New Movie On The Occasion Of Completing 50 Years Of Vijay Krishna Movies Banner

Tollywood's legendary actor cum director Vijaya Nirmala's son Naresh announced great news on the occasion of completing 50 years of their 'Vijay Krishna Banner'. Along with extending the Ugadi festival wishes to all the netizens and fans, he also stated that their new movie already completed its shooting and is now in the post-production stage. The title and director name of this new movie will be announced tomorrow!

He shared this good news through Twitter and dropped a long note… Take a look!

Reviving the Greatness of #VijayaKrishnaMovies ❤️‍🔥 Celebrating the 𝟱𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗮𝗿𝘆, an amazing Announcement awaits Tomorrow @ 11.11 AM 💥 Stay Tuned✨@VKMovies_ pic.twitter.com/x4VHoxaCNg — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) March 23, 2023

His note reads, "Happy Ugadi Wishes Everyone

The Cine Journey Of Late 'Superstar' Krishna Garu And Late 'Kalavahini' Dr. Vijayanirmala Garu

In The Film Industry Is Nothing But A History.

A Key Chapter In That History Book Is 'Vijayakrishna' Movies.

In 1973, They Established A Dream Banner Called 'Vijayakrishna Movies' Which Produced Rebellious Films Like 'Meena', 'Kavita' And Commercial Super Hit Films Like

'Hema Hemilu', 'Antam Kaadidi Arambham' For Three Decades In A Triumphing Way.

As This Year Marks The 50 Golden Years Of Vijaykrishna Movies And Also 50 Years For Me As An Actor In The Industry, We Are Determined To Revive The Legendary Glory Of Our Banner.

Willing To Produce Classic Films That Will Be Remembered By Posterity,

We Have Made A Film That Completed Its Shoot And Is Undergoing Post-Production.

More Details Of Our Film That Includes The Title And Director Name Will Be Announced Tomorrow, I.E, 24-03-2023 At 11.11 Am With The Blessings Of Shri Krishna Garu And Smt. Vijaya Nirmala Garu.

Yours

Dr.Naresh Vijayakrishna".

Naresh is in the best phase of his career and will next be seen in a couple of most-awaited movies!