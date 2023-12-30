Naresh completes golden jubilee in showbiz, meets his mentor Ramoji Rao

In this special photo moment, legendary media baron and filmmaker Ramoji Rao is seen with senior character artist Naresh Vijaya Krishna. Ramoji Rao congratulated Naresh on completing a golden jubilee in the world of cinema. To mark this illustrious milestone, Naresh visited his mentor Ramoji Rao at his residence, sought his blessings, and engaged in a heart-to-heart conversation.

Naresh made his silver screen debut in "Pandanti Kapuram" in 1972 at the age of 9. Notably, "Sreevariki Prema Lekha," Jandhyala's classic that transformed Naresh into a dependable hero, also marked Ramoji Rao's entry into film production in 1984. Their collaboration continued with the film "Manasu Mamata," released in 1990, showcasing the enduring partnership between the two veterans in the world of cinema.