‘Narudi Brathuku Natana’gears up for grand release

The much-awaited emotional drama Narudi Brathuku Natana, directed by Rishikeshwar Yogi and featuring Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu and Nithin Prasanna, is all set for its grand release on October 25. The film, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Sukumar Boreddy, and Dr. Sindhu Reddy, is being backed by People Media Factory, with Vivek Kuchibhotla serving as the co-producer. Alongside the lead actors, Sruthy Jayan, Aishwarya Anil Kumar, and Viva Raghav will also be seen in key roles.

As the release date approaches, the team is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. During a recent media interaction, both Shivakumar and Nithin shared insights about their characters and the film’s journey.

Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu, who plays the protagonist Satya, expressed his excitement about the project. “When Rishikeshwar approached me with a demo, I was instantly captivated. The story promises an emotional journey reminiscent of films like SatyameShivam and Siva Putrudu,” he said. Satya, a young man from a wealthy family, aspires to become an actor but embarks on a life-changing journey in Kerala, discovering who truly stands by him in difficult times.

On working with Nithin Prasanna, Shiva remarked, “We hadn’t met before, but we became great friends during filming. Though we couldn’t explore Kerala’s beauty much due to our tight schedule, we had many memorable moments near a beautiful lake close to our set.”

Nithin Prasanna, making his second Telugu film appearance, praised the film’s emotional depth. “Narudi Brathuku Natana explores deep human emotions. It’s a completely different role for me compared to my previous film, Ambajipeta Marriage Band,” he said, emphasizing how the Kerala backdrop adds charm to the story.

The film, which was initially titled Natasamrat, had to change its name due to title conflicts. It has already garnered accolades at various film festivals, including the DadasahebPhalke Jury Award, which has built anticipation among fans.







