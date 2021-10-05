Nataraj gets eliminated, claims Ravi is cunning Fox

The episode started with Nagarjuna's dazzling entry with the 'Nautanki' song. The housemates surprised Nagarjuna by dancing to all the songs from the 'Ninne Pelladatha' movie on the occasion of the film completing 25 years. Nagarjuna said that he got tears in his eyes and said that it is time for one more fun Pictionary task. Nagarjuna divides the housemates into 2 teams.

Sreeram, Maanas, Ravi, Jessie, Siri, Priya, Anne, and Nataraj are in one team and the rest are in another. Siri draws for the 'Hello Brother' movie. Siri and Jessie dance to the 'Kannepittaro' song. Kajal draws 'Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari'. Kajal and Sunny dance to the 'Yamaho' song. Ravi draws 'Atharintiki Daaredi' and dances to 'Kirraku' with Anne. Priyanka draws 'Bhairava Dweepam' and dances to 'Naruda' with Viswa. Maanas fails to draw 'Pokiri' correctly. Swetha also fails to draw 'Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam'. Jessie draws 'Chatrapathi' and dances to 'A Vachi B pai Vaale' with Priya. Shannu fails to draw Chandramukhi.

Anne gets into the safe zone. Nagarjuna gives 'Meka Puli' task. Hamida becomes the goat. Sreeram is the tiger and catches her. As a punishment, Hamida dances to Sreeram singing 'Aa Ante Amalapuram'. Maanas is the goat. Priyanka tries to catch him but Maanas falls into the pool. Nag says that the pool is out of the limits from now on. Shannu becomes the goat, Siri catches him and Shannu does belly dance. All the ladies also do the belly dance to the 'Vennela Vediki' song. Kajal catches Lobo and the latter did 10 pushups. Siri gets into the safe zone. Nataraj gets eliminated. He cried. All the housemates cried. Nataraj said Siri is like a snake. He said Lobo is rat, Viswa for chameleon, Sreeram as crocodile, Maanas for donkey. Nataraj said he is the lion. He finally revealed that Ravi is the cunning fox.