National Pet Day: Samantha Shares A Cute Video Of Her Dear Hash With Naga Chaitanya On This Special Day

Today being the National Pet Day, Tollywood's ace actress Samantha who always pampers her dear pet dog 'Hash' to the core, dropped a cute video. She took to her Instagram and shared an adorable video showcasing Naga Chaitanya's love for the little one.

In the first pic, we can see Hash relaxing on Chaitanya's shoulders while both are seen having fun on the sofa. While the second one is the video, where Sam is seen irritating the Hash. Chay is pampering his little one and asked Sam not to irritate Hash. Sam also jotted down a heartfelt note beside her post and showered all her love on little Hash on this special day. "He walked into our lives with that adorable face ,wiggling that cute little bum and has filled our days with snuggles, compassion and absolute LOVE 🐾



The best dog everrrrrrrrrr😇 .. except for that slight attitude , refusing to respond to his name , attacking other dogs , peeing on the carpet and eating pigeon poop .. He's the "Best dog ever"

#HashDay

#NationalPetDay

@chayakkineni".

Speaking about Samantha's work front, she will be next seen in Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam movie and Vignesh Sivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal movie.



Shaakuntalam movie is directed by ace director Gunasekhar and will be bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna. Being the periodic drama and the classic love tale of great emperor Dushyant and his wife Shakuntala, Sam will be playing the titular role and make us witness the love and pain through her character which is picked from the great Indian epic Mahabharata. Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant in this periodic movie while Dil Raju is also taking his part in the production department along with his daughter Hanshita Reddy.