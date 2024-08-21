Naveen Polishetty Talks Recovery Journey on Telugu Indian Idol Season 3

Actor Naveen Polishetty appeared on the 21st and 22nd episodes of Telugu Indian Idol Season 3, where he shared personal details about his recovery from a major accident. Naveen, who had been absent from films since Miss Shetty-Mr Polishetty, revealed to host Sreeram that he suffered multiple fractures in an accident in the USA six months ago. This accident led to a period of depression for him.

Naveen talked about how the past six months were very tough, especially with concerns over whether his injured hand would heal properly. He found comfort in music during this challenging time. Naveen mentioned that while people and medicine provided some help, music was what truly supported him emotionally. He said, "The last six months have been very challenging for me. Music became my solace. It was the only thing that helped me through these tough times."

In addition to discussing his recovery, Naveen also talked about his upcoming movies. He delighted the audience by performing a song live on the show.

Fans can catch Naveen Polishetty’s touching story and performance in the next episodes of Telugu Indian Idol Season 3, which will air this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. on aha.