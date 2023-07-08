‘Nayakudu’ trailer review: Hard-hitting

Latest Tamil blockbuster “Maamannan” is all set to release in Telugu as “Nayakudu.” The political and action thriller has Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Mari Selvaraj is the writer and director.

The Telugu trailer has been launched by Superstar Mahesh Babu and ace director SS Rajamouli. It begins on an interesting note with father and son, played by Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi Stalin, standing on top of a hill and watching the city.

Fahadh Faasil is introduced as a casteist and dictatorial politician. The movie is about the father and son’s fight against injustice. Symbolism and the presence of animals play a vital role in showing the significance of a democratic world. Udhayanidhi Stalin is good in his role, while Vadivelu surprises with his serious role. Fahadh Faasil makes his presence felt as the antagonist, wherein Keerthy Suresh appeared as the leading lady. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant movies produced the movie. AR Rahman composed the tunes. The film is slated to release on July 14th in the Telugu states.



