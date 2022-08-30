NBK 107: Gopichand Malineni Shares A BTS Pic From Turkey

It is all known that Tollywood's iconic actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is teaming up with ace director Gopichand Malineni for his 107th movie. His last movie Akhanda turned into a huge blockbuster and thus, there are high expectations on his upcoming movie too. The shooting of this film has already begun and off late, the filmmaker shared a BTS pic from Turkey and treated the fans of NBK on the occasion of 48 glorious years of this legendary actor…

Gopichand shared a BTS pic on the Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pic, he also wrote, "#NBK107 #48GloriousYearsOfNBK. #Godofmasses @shrutihaasan @MythriOfficial".

Gopichand clicked a selfie with his lead actors Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan and both of them looked awesome in the trendy and modish avatars. It is straight from Turkey!

The first schedule of the movie is very crucial as action sequences will be shot in this schedule. Shruti Haasan who is a lucky charm for Gopichand is roped in to essay the lead actress role in this movie while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay a prominent role. To get that much-needed Pan-Indian appeal, the makers also roped in Kannada young actor Duniya Vijay for the antagonist role.

Going with the crew details of this untitled movie, SS Thaman will tune the songs, Rishi Punjabi will crank the camera and Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues. This action thriller which is based on true incidents is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Well, Balakrishna also announced his 108th movie with ace director Anil Ravipudi of F3 fame. Being tentatively titled as NBK 108, this movie will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. The other details of the project will be soon and Anil promised to showcase NBK like never before through this announcement.