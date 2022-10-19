NBK 107: The Title Launch Event Date And Place Is Fixed

Tollywood's legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is all busy with the shooting of his 107th movie which is being directed by Gopichand Malineni. From a few days, the makers are creating noise on social media by sharing the updates of this movie. Off late, they announced the title launch date and also revealed the event will be held at a historical place in Andhra Pradesh…

Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni shared a new poster of Balakrishna on his Twitter page and shared this good news with all the fans of NBK… Take a look!

He revealed that, "#NBK107 కర్నూలు కొండారెడ్డి బురుజు దగ్గర !"

The title launch event will be taken place at the historical place Konda Reddy Burugu, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh on 21st October, 2022 at 8:15 PM!

The makers also shared the same news jotting down, "The MASS euphoria intensifies 🔥

#NBK107 title launch on the iconic Konda Reddy Buruju, Kurnool on October 21st at 8:15 PM NATASIMHAM #NandamuriBalakrishna @megopichand @shrutihaasan @OfficialViji @varusarath5 @RishiPunjabi5 @MusicThaman @SonyMusicSouth".

Going with the poster, Balakrishna is seen from back sitting on a chair addressing a group of people with dark background.

In the earlier released poster, Balakrishna looked fierce in the complete mass avatar holding the bloody sword. He looked clad in an all-white avatar and the background is a glimpse of a holy place with a crowd!

Gopichand's lucky charm and glam doll Shruti Haasan is all set to essay the lead actress role in this movie while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is roped in to play an important role. As Balakrishna is the lead actor, the director planned to make Kannada young actor Duniya Vijay face him as the antagonist to make the audience feel the high-end action mode on the big screens!

Ace music director SS Thaman will compose the music and Rishi Punjabi will handle the camera section while Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues. National Award-Winning Craftsman Navin Nooli is handling the editing department.

This Gopichand Malineni's directorial which is touted to be an action thriller being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.