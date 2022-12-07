NBK 108: Balakrishna And Anil Ravipudi Are All Set To Create Havoc From This Date

It is all known that Tollywood's iconic actor Nandamuri Balakrishna announced his 108th movie with ace filmmaker Anil Ravipudi who is known for his action cum hilarious entertainers. Off late, the makers dropped great news on social media treating the fans of these Tollywood stars. The movie will be officially launched tomorrow as the 'Muhurtam' event will be held tomorrow i.e on 8th December, 2022.



They made an official announcement through social media sharing the poster… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "On Auspicious Note Nata Simham #NandamuriBalakrishna and The Extraordinaire @AnilRavipudi gearing up to begin the HAVOC #NBK108Muhurtham Tomorrow at 9:36 AM @MusicThaman @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi @Shine_Screens".

The NBK 108 Muhurtam event will be held tomorrow @ 9:36 AM! This movie will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.

Music director SS Thaman also shared this news and wrote, "#NBK108 !! @AnilRavipudi Darling @sahugarapati7 And Our Dear #GodofMasses #NBK gaaru God bless".

Speaking about NBK's 107th movie Veera Simha Reddy, it is directed by Gopichand Malineni and has Shruti Haasan as the lead actress. Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay a prominent role. To get that much-needed Pan-Indian appeal, the makers also roped in Kannada young actor Duniya Vijay for the antagonist role. The Mythri Movie Makers banner is bankrolling this action thriller which is based on true incidents.

Veera Simha Reddy movie is ready to hit the theatres on the occasion of the Pongal festival i.e on 12th January, 2023!