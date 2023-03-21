NBK 108: Balakrishna's First Look Poster Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow On The Occasion Of The Ugadi Festival

Tollywood's legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna joined hands with ace director Anil Ravipudi for his 108th movie. Even the latest sensation Sreeleela joined the cast and further raised the expectations on the movie. A couple of days ago, the makers also welcomed beautiful Kajal Aggarwal to the movie and introduced her as the lead actress of this family entertainer. As the Ugadi festival is only a few hours away, the makers of this movie announced that the first look poster of Balakrishna will be unveiled tomorrow morning…

Along with the makers, even Anil also shared this great news with all the fans of Balakrishna… Take a look!

His tweet reads, "అన్న దిగుతుండు. Unveiling the First Look of 'Natasimham' #NandamuriBalakrishna garu from #NBK108 on the eve of UGADI #NBK108FirstLook Tomorrow at 10:15 AM @MsKajalAggarwal @sreeleela14 @MusicThaman @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi @YoursSKrishna @Shine_Screens".

Anil also welcomed Kajal Aggarwal to the team by jotting down, "Privileged to welcome @MsKajalAggarwal on board to play the leading lady opposite to our Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna garu in #NBK108 I'm sure this is going to be a great journey".

The shooting is currently going on in Hyderabad at a brisk pace! NBK 108 movie is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banners. SS Thaman is tuning the songs for this movie.