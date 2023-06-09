NBK’s ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ teaser to be screened in 108 theatres on Balayya’s b’day

The makers of ‘NBK 108’ announced that the film is titled “Bhagavanth Kesari.” This is the first time Balakrishna is associating with director Anil Ravipudi. “I Don’t Care” is the tagline, and the title poster got an instant response from all corners. Now the makers have come up with another big update.



The film’s teaser will be released on June 10th, on the occasion of Balayya’s birthday. Just like the poster, the makers are following the same strategy for the teaser. Accordingly, it will be screened in 108+ theatres across the world. Billed to be a first-of-its-kind actioner with a novel script, the film’s shoot is underway in Hyderabad.

Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead, and Sreeleela will be seen in a crucial role. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is making his Tollywood debut with this Balakrishna starrer. SS Thaman is composing the tunes. Successful producers Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens are producing Bhagavanth Kesari. The action entertainer will release hit the cinemas during Dusshera 2023.