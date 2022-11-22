NC 22: A Pre-Look Poster From This Naga Chaitanya's Untitled Movie Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya will celebrate his 35th birthday tomorrow. He stepped into the film industry with the backdrop of the Akkineni family but slowly he proved his mettle with his amazing screen presence and showcased off his mark with his unique selection of subjects. Presently, he is all set to treat his fans and movie buffs with his 22nd movie which is termed to be an action entertainer. On this special occasion, the makers unveiled the pre-look poster and introduced Naga Chaitanya as a police officer 'Bhiva'.



Along with the makers, even the director Venkat and Chaitanya also shared the special pre-look poster on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Chaitanya also wrote, "Bringing you the Pre-Look Poster of my next #NC22. Really excited about this one. @vp_offl @IamKrithiShetty @thearvindswami @ilaiyaraaja @realsarathkumar #SampathRaj @Premgiamaren @VennelaKishore @srinivasaaoffl #PremiVishwanath @srkathiir #Priyamani @rajeevan69 @abburiravi #VP11".

Going with the poster, Naga Chaitanya is seen as a police officer 'Bhiva'. But a few of his fellow cops are seen holding him tightly. The first look posters and the title of this movie will be unveiled tomorrow i.e on 23rd November, 2022 @ 10:18 AM.

The makers also wrote, "No 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐂𝐄 can Hold Down his 𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐄 Presenting the Fierce Pre Look Poster of #NC22. Unveiling the first Look & Title tomorrow at 10:18 AM". Coming to the director Venkat, he wrote, "Unleash the power within!!! We will see u with #nc22firstlook and #nc22title tomorrow!! Advance #hbdChay so it's A Venkat Prabhu….?"

This movie is tentatively titled as NC 22 and is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Well, another great news is father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are all set to tune the songs for this movie. They are teaming up for the first time!

Being bilingual the movie has an ensemble cast of Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, Premgi, Sampath Raj and Arvind Swami along with the lead actors. Recently the makers introduced the prominent roles of this movie by unveiling their first look posters and guess what the popular actress of Karthika Deepam serial Vantalakka aka Premi Vishwanath is making her debut into Tollywood with this movie.