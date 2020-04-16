NC20: Vikram's experiment with Naga Chaitanya

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with the film Love Story, under the direction of Sekhar Kammula. The film's shoot is coming to an end soon. Sai Pallavi plays the leading lady in the movie. Interestingly, Chay is ready with his next film already. Naga Chaitanya signed a film with Vikram K Kumar.

Since Parasuram is moving to Mahesh's next movie, Chay immediately got Vikram K Kumar on board for a possible collaboration. Since they already did a super hit film Manam, Chay wanted Vikram to do his next movie. The script is also locked.

The film in the combination of Chay and Vikram will be 20th one in the actor's combination. Dil Raju produces the film. The buzz is that the movie is a love story and it will be an experiment like 24 says the sources. Chay wants to do something fresh and different, which is why he picked Vikram K Kumar although a lot of other directors are also ready to work with him.