SP guides selected SCT PC candidates ahead of training

Tirupati: In view of the upcoming SCT PC (Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable) training, district, SP L Subba Rayudu, provided guidance to 138 candidates selected for the district.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha will distribute appointment letters to 6th Battalion SCT PC 138 candidates in Vijayawada. Ahead of this, SP Subba Rayudu met the candidates at the district police parade ground here on Monday.

Addressing them, the SP extended heartfelt congratulations for their hard work in clearing written exams, physical tests, and all stages. He praised their dedication, discipline, and perseverance, noting this achievement is hard-earned.

SP Subba Rayudu described constables as the backbone of the police department. Without them, field-level services like road safety, crime control, and resolving public issues key to law and order cannot function.

He stressed their vital role in every aspect."You are now part of a prestigious department," he said. "Your conduct, speech, and discipline must uphold its reputation. People will see you as police everywhere, so act with responsibility and commitment.

SP urged them to make full use of training, become exemplary police, serve with public trust, and make the department and society proud.

Later, SP Subba Rayudu flagged off the buses to Vijayawada.