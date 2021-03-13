Neninthe heroine makes comeback for Gopichand

Gopichand and Maurthi collaborated on an interesting film together. The film in their combination is titled 'Pakka Commercial'. The buzz is that Gopichand will be seen as an advocate in the movie. Raashi Khanna will be seen as the leading lady in the film and we came to know that there is another actress who will be seen in an impressive role.

Siya Gautam who made her debut in Ravi Teja's 2008 film Neninthe will make her comeback in this film. After acting in Krish's Vedam in 2010, the actress did not do any other film. The actress took a break and has now decided to make a comeback to Tollywood.

Siya Gautam acted in Raj Kumar Hirani's Sanju and her last film was 7 Prema Kathalu. The actress is extremely excited to be a part of Telugu cinema again and she is looking forward to doing many more interesting roles.