Netizens troll Bigg Boss contestant Lobo

The much-awaited fifth season of Bigg Boss finally got started and the 19 contestants finally got locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

Mohammed Khayyum who is popularly known as Lobo, is an anchor and actor who is known for his eccentric dressing and hairstyles. He appeared in numerous television shows and was seen in Nani starrer 'Paisa'. Lobo who owns and runs a tattoo parlor in Hyderabad is one of the Bigg Boss contestants now. A video of Lobo is doing rounds on the internet in that video. When the anchor asked about if he watches Bigboss, Lobo immediately responded that Big Boss is not his taste of the show. "It is good that I didn't get an opportunity to be a part of the show. Because I do not like that show," said Lobo.

The netizens are now trolling him that he has changed his words as soon as he got an opportunity to enter the Bigg Boss house. We have to wait and see how long can Lobo can sustain in the Bigg Boss house.