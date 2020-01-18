New Poster From 'World Famous Lover' Is Out

Vijay Devarakonda, who turned as an inspiration for all the newbie's will always stay connected with his fans some or the other way. This young hero is coming up with his new movie 'World Famous Lover'.

Going with the trailer, it reminds us of the cult movie of Vijay Devarakonda 'Arjun Reddy'. But it was only the trailer, there is much needed to be analyzed to compare it with that movie.

It is the anthology romantic drama directed by Karanthi Madhav who is a pro in dealing with such subjects. Vijay is said to romance with more than two heroines namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. Will Vijay portrays the role of a playboy will he have a multiple personality disorder??? Well, it will be decided when the movie gets released.

To raise the curiosity levels of the audience, Vijay Devarakonda has dropped a new poster from the movie a few minutes ago… Have a look!

This poster has Vijay and the lead actress enjoying the music in a beautiful location. It is also stated that the first single from the movie "My Love…" will be out on 20th January @4:05 PM.



We need to wait and watch how this guy mesmerizes us with the first song…

World Famous Lover is produced by K A Vallabha and is presented by KS Rama Rao under Creative Commercials banner. The most celebrated 'Valentine's Day' which falls on 14th February will make us witness this dramatic love story on the big screens.