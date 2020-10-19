Niharika Konidela prefers a Destination Wedding!

Niharika Konidela got engaged recently with Chaitanya. The engagement ceremony took place in the presence of family members and friends. Meanwhile, we came to know that the actress is preferring a destination wedding. It is already revealed in the media that Niharika would be getting married to Chaitanya in December. The couple is eagerly looking forward to their wedding. Mega princessgot engaged recently with Chaitanya. The engagement ceremony took place in the presence of family members and friends. Meanwhile, we came to know that the actress is preferring a destination wedding. It is already revealed in the media that Niharika would be getting married to Chaitanya in December. The couple is eagerly looking forward to their wedding.

The Mega family is currently busy with the discussions about finalizing the destination for the wedding. The family wants the wedding to be attended by friends and family alone. With a limited number of people around them, the couple wants to tie the knot.

Very recently, Chaitanya and Niharika celebrated their bachelorette in Goa along with some close friends. The clarity on the wedding and the destination will come out next month