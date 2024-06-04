  • Menu
Niharika's Pink Elephant Pictures' Committee Kurrollu song Aa Rojulu Malli Raavu brings back old memories

Niharika’s Pink Elephant Pictures’ Committee Kurrollu song Aa Rojulu Malli Raavu brings back old memories
With filming wrapped up, the team is now actively engaging in promotional activities, building anticipation with each release.

The first single, "Gorrella," launched strategically ahead of the general elections, struck a chord with audiences, delivering a compelling message to voters and earning praise from intellectuals like Jayaprakash Narayana. Following its success, the makers have unveiled another gem, "Aa Rojulu Malli Raavu," which is eliciting a strong sense of nostalgia.

"Aa Rojulu Malli Raavu," composed by the talented Anudeep Dev, features heartfelt lyrics by Krishna Kanth that deeply resonate with listeners. The soul-stirring melody, beautifully sung by Karthik, transports listeners back to the cherished memories of childhood and school days. The song's captivating visuals, skillfully captured, enhance the nostalgic journey for the audience.

"Committee Kurrollu" introduces a fresh ensemble cast of newcomers including Sandeep Saroj, Yashwanth Pendyala, Trinadh Varma, Prasad Behara, Eshwar Rachiraju, Manikanta Parasu, Lokesh Kumar Parimi, Shyam Kalyan, Raghuvaran, Sivakumar Matta, Akshay Srinivas, Raadhya, Tejaswi Rao, Vishika, and Shanmuki Nagumanthri. This talented group is poised to make a significant impact under the banner of a reputed production house.

