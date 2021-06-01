Nikhil gives green signal to 'Swamy Rara 2'

Nikhil Siddharth is celebrating his birthday today and the fans are pouring in birthday wishes for the actor. On this special occasion, we hear that the actor will be teaming up with director Sudheer Varma once again. Already, the combination earlier worked on the interesting film Swamy Rara. Now, they are going to work on the sequel of this film.

Nikhil is extremely happy with the progress of his ongoing films. He is busy with 18 Pages as well as the sequel of Karthikeya. Nikhil is planning to work with Sudheer Varma for a long time. Now, we hear that the project is going to take a shape.



Swamy Rara helped Nikhil to make a successful comeback to success and ever since the film happened, there was no looking back for the actor. He is extremely confident that the second part of the film will also become a big hit now.

