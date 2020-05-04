Nikhil postpones wedding twice!

Nikhil Siddharth is the young hero of the Tollywood film industry who got ready for his wedding. Unfortunately, Nikhil had to postpone his wedding that was supposed to take place last month. Nikhil then postponed his wedding for a month and fixed May 14th as the wedding date.

But, unfortunately, it looks like the wedding is not happening this time as well. Nikhil too confirmed the same in the latest interview, saying that it is getting really hard for him to digest. Nikhil says that the current situations are very much disturbing and decided that he will get married only after things getting back to normalcy.

Nikhil weds Pallavi Varma and theirs is a love marriage. Both the families agreed on their wedding and they will be united this year.