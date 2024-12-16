Nikhil winner of Bigg Boss 8

Hyderabad: Tele serials actor Nikhil was on Sunday declared the winner of Bigg Boss-8 season which was spread over 106 days. After the exit of Prerana, Avinash, Nabil, finally it was Gautam versus Nikhil in the climax.

They turned down the offer of the host Akkineni Nagarjuna for eliminating one of them. Subsequently, the host declared Nikhil as the winner and Gautam as the runner-up. Global Star Ramcharan congratulated them and presented the trophies.