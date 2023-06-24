  • Menu
Nikhil’s ‘SPY’ locks at a crispy runtime
Nikhil’s espionage action thriller “SPY” is up for a grand release on June 29, 2023

Nikhil’s espionage action thriller “SPY” is up for a grand release on June 29, 2023. The theatrical trailer launched yesterday is getting a wonderful response. Popular editor Garry BH is the director, and the film marks his directorial debut.

As already mentioned, the film is done with its censor formalities and has received a U/A certificate. The film’s runtime is locked at 135 minutes (2 hours and 15 minutes), which is perfect for a spy action thriller. Iswarya Menon played the leading lady.

Aryan Rajesh, Sanya Thakur, Makrand Deshpande, Abhinav Gomatam, and others played supporting roles. K Rajashekhar Reddy produced the film besides providing the story. Sricharan Pakala and Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the tunes.

