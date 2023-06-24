Live
- Guntur: Full day schools from June 26
- Youth stabbed by neighbour in Delhi
- MP Police on symbolic protest against transfer of 2 policemen, Kamal Nath lends support
- India, US decide to end six trade disputes
- Space balloon to be launched tomorrow Olympic Run in Vijayawada tomorrow
- Markets down for 2nd session
- Amit Shah wraps up 2-day J&K visit
- Anil Sunkara raises bar on ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser
- TCS facing headwinds over bribes-for-jobs scandal
- 19 tortoises, 40 parrots seized in raid on pet shop in Delhi, accused on run
Nikhil’s ‘SPY’ locks at a crispy runtime
Highlights
Nikhil’s espionage action thriller “SPY” is up for a grand release on June 29, 2023
Nikhil’s espionage action thriller “SPY” is up for a grand release on June 29, 2023. The theatrical trailer launched yesterday is getting a wonderful response. Popular editor Garry BH is the director, and the film marks his directorial debut.
As already mentioned, the film is done with its censor formalities and has received a U/A certificate. The film’s runtime is locked at 135 minutes (2 hours and 15 minutes), which is perfect for a spy action thriller. Iswarya Menon played the leading lady.
Aryan Rajesh, Sanya Thakur, Makrand Deshpande, Abhinav Gomatam, and others played supporting roles. K Rajashekhar Reddy produced the film besides providing the story. Sricharan Pakala and Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the tunes.
