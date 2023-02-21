Nithiin Announces His Next With Vakkantham Vamsi And Extends The Birthday Wishes To The Filmmaker

Tollywood's ace actor Nithiin bagged a decent hit with the Macherla Niyojakavargam movie last year. From then all his fans are eagerly awaiting for the announcement of his next movie. Today on the occasion of ace filmmaker Vakkantham Vamsi's birthday, Nithiin wished him through social media and also announced his collaboration with this director for his 32nd movie. He shared a pic of the filmmaker on his Twitter page and shared this happy news with all his fans…



Along with Vakkantham Vamsi's pic, Nithiin also wished him by jotting down, "Wishing my sweetest & super cool director @VamsiVakkantham a very Happy Birthday… Have a blockbuster year ahead with our Next! @sreeleela14 @Jharrisjayara #SudhakarReddy #NikhithaReddy @SreshthMovies".

Even the makers shared the same pic and confirmed the news by wishing their captain of the ship... "Team #Nithiin32 wishes Director @VamsiVakkantham a very Happy Birthday!".

So, Nithiin's 32nd movie is being helmed by Vakkantham Vamsi and has young and beautiful actress Sreeleela as the lead actress. This film will be produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the Shreshth Movies banner. Ace music director Harris Jayaraj will compose the tunes for this movie. Other details of this project will be announced soon!

Happy Birthday Vakkantham Vamsi…