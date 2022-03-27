Nithiin looks intense in ‘Macherla Niyojakavargam’ first look poster

Tollywood's young actor Nithiin is all busy with his upcoming movie "Macherla Niyojakavargam." He is essaying the role of a district collector in this movie and raised the expectations on it by unveiling the first look poster. Being a political thriller, Nithiin picked an interesting subject to pull the attention.



Going with the first look poster, Nithiin looked intense with two different chains on his neck. He sported in a black shirt with a stylish haircut and intense appeal. Even the background showcased a few men whose bodies painted with tiger print. They are seen attacking with weapons. On the whole, 'The First Charge' poster is all worth watching!

Along with sharing the poster, Nithiin also penned "It's time to take my first charge reporting as Siddharth Reddy." Nithiin will be seen as IAS Officer N. Siddharth Reddy, district collector of Guntur district!

Speaking about the cast and crew details, "Macherla Niyojakavargam" movie is helmed by young filmmaker MS Raja Shekhar Reddy and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the Sreshth Movies in collaboration with Aditya Movies banners.

Young music director Mahathi Swara Sagar is all tuning the songs for this mass and political entertainer. Goingwith the plot, the movie is a political drama and will deal with the Macherla constituency area politics. Young sensation Krithi Shetty is the lead actress whilePrasad Murella is handling the cinematography section and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor. This movie will be released on 29th April, 2022.