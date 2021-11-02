Nithiin turns a collector!

Young hero Nithiin is extremely happy with his career progress. His last film Maestro released on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The actor is currently busy with a couple of interesting films. Interestingly, he is going to be seen as a government servant in one of the upcoming films.



Macherla Niyojakavargam is one of the upcoming films in which Nithiin will be seen as the lead role. Editor SR Sekhar is making his debut as a director with the movie. Nithiin will be seen as a collector in the film, say the reports. Apparently, the film is going to be an interesting political drama, with some thrilling elements.



The film's shoot is currently happening and the makers want to wrap it up soon. Most likely, the film will release in the second half of next year.