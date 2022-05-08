Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam New Release Date Is Out…

Tollywood actors are making the Mother's Day turn into a special one by sharing the beautiful pics of their mothers. A few of them are also unveiling the new updates from their movies treating their fans. Young actor Nithiin also unveiled the release date of his upcoming movie Macherla Niyojakavargam and shared a new poster from the movie…



In this poster, Nithiin looked awesome in the poster sporting in a white shirt and denim pants. His royal moustache and trimmed beard also upped his look! He is all set to essay the role of a district collector Siddharth of Guntur city.

He also unveiled the release date by jotting down, "#Macherlaniyojakavargam Arriving in theatres on August 12th, 2022".

Even the makers also unveiled the new release date of Macherla Niyojakavagam jotting down, "Date lo change anthe Collector Saab Action lo kaadhu. Youth @actor_nithiin's PAKKA MASS Entertainer #MacherlaNiyojakavargam Arriving in Theatres on August 12th, 2022 @IamKrithiShetty @CatherineTresa1 @SrSekkhar @SreshthMovies @adityamusic #MNVfromAug12th".

Macherla Niyojakavargam movie is being helmed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy and is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the Sreshth Movies in collaboration with Aditya Movies banners. Young music director Mahathi Swara Sagar is roped in to tune the songs for this mass and commercial entertainer. Speaking about the plot, the movie is a political drama and will deal with the Macherla constituency area. This movie has young glam doll Krithi Shetty as the lead actress while Prasad Murella is handling the cinematography section.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, he also wished his mother with a beautiful pic…

Happy Mother's Day, Mummy! ❤️ Thank You for always loving, caring and inspiring me!!😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/jItu8lnpAm — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) May 8, 2022

Macherla Niyojakavargam will now be released on 12th August, 2022 in the theatres!