Nithiin's next to be shot in Europe?

Nithiin is getting busy with his wedding arrangements now. Amidst lockdown, Nithiin is getting married in a grand manner. On the other side, he wanted to fly to Europe for his film's shoot very soon. Nithiin is acting in Rang De, under Venky Atluri's direction. The makers shot 75 per cent of the film already and they could not shoot the remaining portions in India.

The team decided to fly to Europe in a private jet and finish the shoot. A couple of songs and a few scenes are expected to be shot in Europe. Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh, and a limited crew will leave for Europe, says the reports.

Sithara Entertainments is the production house bankrolling the film. The complete details about their new schedule will come out soon. Stay tuned to us.