Live
- 2BHK houses issue: Telangana HC gives permission to BJP for mahadharna in Hyderabad
- Heavy to very heavy rains to lash Telangana for next three days
- Adah Sharma’s ‘Commando,’ all set for streaming
- Tree cutting for Jagan’s helipad draws Pawan’s ire
- Viveka murder case: CBI throws light on secret witness issue
- Volunteer remark: Defamation case booked against Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada
- Switzerland's interest in innovation, Consul General talks with Minister
- Is ‘Jailer’ going on with lengthy run-time!
- Venue locked for ‘Bro’ pre-release event
- Samantha spending blissful mornings at Bali
Nithiin’s next with Vakkantham Vamsi titled’ ‘Extra Ordinary Man’
Actor Nithiin’s last flick “Macherla Niyojakavargham” didn’t impress the audiences. The actor is now looking to score a massive success with his next...
Actor Nithiin’s last flick “Macherla Niyojakavargham” didn’t impress the audiences. The actor is now looking to score a massive success with his next which is helmed by writer-director Vakkantham Vamsi. The film has been in the making for a while. Today the makers revealed that “Nithiin32” is officially titled “Extra Ordinary Man.” Directed by ‘Na Peru Surya, Na Illu India’ fame Vakkantham Vamsi, the film has Sree Leela has leading lady.
Nithiin is seen in two different looks in this poster. There is some text written all over the poster creating excitement. “Behind every ordinary man is an extraordinary story,” read the social media post of the makers. The movie will release on 23rd December 2023, which means it will clash with Venky’s “Saindhav” and Nani’s “Hi Nanna.”
Happening beauty Sreeleela is playing the female lead. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing “Extra Ordinary Man” under the banners of Shresth Movies and Adithya Movies & Entertainments. Harris Jayraj is composing the tunes.