Nithiin’s next with Vakkantham Vamsi titled’ ‘Extra Ordinary Man’

Actor Nithiin’s last flick “Macherla Niyojakavargham” didn’t impress the audiences. The actor is now looking to score a massive success with his next which is helmed by writer-director Vakkantham Vamsi. The film has been in the making for a while. Today the makers revealed that “Nithiin32” is officially titled “Extra Ordinary Man.” Directed by ‘Na Peru Surya, Na Illu India’ fame Vakkantham Vamsi, the film has Sree Leela has leading lady.









Nithiin is seen in two different looks in this poster. There is some text written all over the poster creating excitement. “Behind every ordinary man is an extraordinary story,” read the social media post of the makers. The movie will release on 23rd December 2023, which means it will clash with Venky’s “Saindhav” and Nani’s “Hi Nanna.”









Happening beauty Sreeleela is playing the female lead. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing “Extra Ordinary Man” under the banners of Shresth Movies and Adithya Movies & Entertainments. Harris Jayraj is composing the tunes.

