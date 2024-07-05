‘NKR 21’ poster showcases Kalyan Ram in a fierce look

In celebration of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, #NKR21, have released a striking new poster. The poster showcases Kalyan Ram in an intense, fierce look, sitting amidst a chaotic scene with goons surrounding him. With fire in his fist and a stern gaze, the actor's stylish makeover hints at a violent and powerful character who seems to have set everything ablaze.

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, #NKR21 promises to feature Kalyan Ram performing daring stunts. One of the film's major highlights is an intense fire action sequence, showcasing the actor in a commanding role. The film is produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the banners of Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, with Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary presenting the movie.

The film also stars Vijayashanthi in a dynamic role as an IPS officer, along with Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and Srikanth in significant roles. With filming currently underway, the movie boasts a talented team of technicians. Ram Prasad handles the cinematography, Ajaneesh Loknath composes the music, and Thammiraju is the editor. The screenplay is penned by Srikanth Vissa, and their collective efforts are evident in the teaser.