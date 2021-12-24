No clarity on 'Bangarraju' release date

Tollywood king Nagarjuna is awaiting thereleaseof his upcoming film 'Bangarraju'. Touted to be the prequel of a superhit film 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', Kalyan Krishna is helming this project.

The makers are yet to finalize a release date for the film. We already knew that January 7th is the release date for Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' featuring Ram Charan and NTR in the lead roles. Also, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer, 'Radhe Shyam' is going to hit the screens on January 14th. Initially, the makers of 'Bangarraju' planned to release the film on January 15th but the official announcement regarding the same is yet to get released. As two much-awaited movies are getting released at the same time, the suspense regarding the 'Bangarraju' release has been going on.



Ramya Krishna is playing the female lead role in the movie. Nagarjuna Naga Chaitanya is playing a crucial role in this movie and Krithi Shetty will be romancing Naga Chaitanya in the movie.

