No more wallposters in Hyd; GHMC announces ban

Wall posters have long been a staple of movie promotion, offering a cheap and effective way to bring films to the public. Despite the growth of social media and digital marketing, many theatre owners continue to rely on wall posters for reaching audiences. However, this traditional form of advertising is nearing an end in Hyderabad, as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced a ban on unauthorized posters, wall writings, cutouts, and flexis.
The ban, effective immediately, applies to all public and private establishments throughout the city. The GHMC has issued public notices to ensure compliance, warning of heavy penalties for violators. Additionally, the corporation is holding meetings with theatre owners and printing establishments to communicate the new regulations clearly, with deputy commissioners assigned to oversee discussions.
The move is part of a broader effort by GHMC to maintain Hyderabad's aesthetic appeal and preserve the cleanliness of public spaces. The notice emphasizes the need to protect the city's visual charm through strict measures that curb unauthorized advertisements on compound walls and other public areas. As the authorities focus on keeping Hyderabad clean, the era of wall posters as a primary promotional tool for films may soon become a thing of the past.