No one challenged Allu Arjun yet!

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently happy with the success of his new movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actor is working on a crazy movie Pushpa, under the direction of Sukumar.

Mega Star Chiranjeevi took up BeTheRealMan challenge recently and nominated Rajinikanth, KTR, Mani Ratnam and others. The other mega heroes too took up the same but no one has nominated Allu Arjun yet. Krish nominated all Pawan Kalyan fans but he also did not challenge Pawan Kalyan. Venkatesh challenged Mahesh Babu to come up with his video.

But, the fans and media is curious that no one nominated Allu Arjun and what would he do if someone nominates him. Like Vijay Devarakonda, Allu Arjun might also come up with something interesting and unique but we have to wait for someone to nominate him.