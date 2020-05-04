 Top
"Not Done Yet," shares Prakash Raj on Twitter

During the beginning of the lock down period, versatile character artist Prakash Raj welcomed 31 stranded citizens to stay with him at his farm.

"Making arrangements with the authorities for the safe passage of 31 stranded citizens with whom I had shared my farm since lockdown. it was a joy to stand by them NOT DONE YET. MILES TO GO will continue to reach out to the needy. Let's celebrate humanity. Let's give back to life." posted Prakash Raj on his Twitter profile.

The veteran actor finally got some relief with them heading back to their homes. Prakash took great care of them on his farm and it is the time for him to bid good-bye for them.

Prakash is constantly active in making sure the poor and underprivileged people are fed properly during the lockdown period.

