Noted Telugu comedians starrer new film titled ‘Bhuvana Vijayam’

Popular comedians Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Prudhvi, Srinivasa Reddy, Dhanraj and Viva Harsha joined hands for a new film called "Bhuvana Vijayam." The makers have revealed the title and first look poster today. The poster features all the characters looking forward to something. Yelamanda Charan makes his directorial debut with this movie, which is being produced by Himalaya Studio Mansions and Mirth Media.

Goparaju Ramana, Raghava, Sonia Chowdhary and others are also a part of this movie, which will hit screens in summer of 2023. Shekar Chandra s the music director of the film.