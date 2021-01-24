Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi maintains a special bonding with the writer-duo Paruchuri Brothers. They have written dialogues and story for many films in Chiru's career. In fact, they are the writers of Chiru's comeback films Khaidi No: 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. However, Chiru has now opted to work with another writer Lakshmi Bhupala for his upcoming film.

It is already known that Chiru is remaking Malayalam film Lucifer into Telugu. Tamil director Mohana Raja will helm this project. Apparently, Lakshmi Bhupala will help Raja in writing the screenplay and dialogues of the movie. This is the first time collaboration of him with Chiru.

Lakshmi Bhupala has earlier worked for the films Ala Modalaindi, Kalyana Vaibhogame, Oh Baby, Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Sita. Tentatively called #Chiru153, this film was launched recently in Hyderabad. The regular shooting will begin soon. Nayanthara will play a key role in it.