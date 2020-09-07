NTR changes Trivikram's plans?

Young Tiger Jr NTR signed an interesting film with director Trivikram Srinivas long back. Because of the delay in the RRR shoot, the makers postponed this film. It is known to everyone that Trivikram Srinivas is planning to finish a film before he starts NTR's film. During the lockdown, Trivikram penned a couple of stories.

But, NTR who came to know about this started worrying that if it would further push the shoot of his movie. NTR made his mind to shoot for Trivikram's film even before he wraps up RRR.



NTR wants to begin Trivikram's film post-Sankranthi. In between the schedules of RRR, NTR wants to participate in Trivikram's film shoot.



NTR wants to make sure he finishes both the films on time and start a new movie with Prashant Neel in 2022.









