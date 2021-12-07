NTR confirms Mahesh-Rajamouli combination

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy with 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' directed by Parasuram. Amid high expectations, the film is going to get released for Sankranthi next year.

Though we have been hearing rumors that Mahesh Babu's next film will be with Rajamouli, the official announcement regarding the same is yet to get announced. But, NTR has spilled the beans regarding the same. We already knew that Mahesh Babu recently participated in the 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu' show as a guest. Hosted by NTR, the episode became viral. Talking in the show, NTR revealed that his 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli will be joining his hands with Mahesh Babu for his next.

Rajamouli is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming flick "RRR" featuring NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.