NTR opens up about his next projects

Young Tiger NTR recently interacted with an International Media portal and opened up about so many things about his career.NTR has clarified that releasing the film on OTT platforms was never an option for RRR as it is one of those unique films which needs to be experienced in the theatres.

While talking about his upcoming projects, NTR has revealed that his immediate next project after RRR will be directed by Koratala Siva. Tentatively titled as #NTR30, the movie will release all over India just like 'RRR'. He also added that after wrapping up #NTR30, he will join hands with Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame. Mythri Movie Makers is onboard to bankroll #NTR31. The shooting of the film will go on roll as soon as NTR wraps up #NTR31.

On the other hand, the shooting of RRR is in the final stages. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan is also playing the lead role in this multi starrer pan-Indian movie.