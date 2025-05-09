NTR-Prashanth Neel’s film wraps up Karnataka schedule

The much-anticipated pan-India action drama Dragon, featuring the dynamic collaboration between Tollywood star Jr. NTR and Sandalwood’s ace director Prashanth Neel, has successfully wrapped up its latest schedule in Karnataka. The film, currently titled Dragon, has been generating buzz since its inception and is expected to be a visual spectacle.

After launching filming at Ramoji Film City with an initial brief schedule in March, the unit moved to Karnataka for a more extensive leg of the shoot. Jr. NTR, who returned from Japan in mid-April, joined the team during the third week of the month and participated in crucial sequences during this schedule.

According to insiders, a major action block and several key dialogue scenes were filmed over the past few weeks. Given Neel’s reputation for crafting intense and gritty sequences—as seen in KGF and Salaar—expectations are sky-high for Dragon's action choreography and scale.

The film will also feature rising Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth in a prominent role, further enhancing the pan-Indian appeal of the project. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, Dragon is shaping up to be one of the biggest films on the horizon.

Music for the film is being composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his pulse-pounding scores in the KGF and Salaar franchises. The film is slated for a grand release on June 25, 2026, and is expected to redefine high-octane action storytelling in Indian cinema.