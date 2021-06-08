NTR to give voice over for Bimbisara?

Young Tiger Jr NTR is currently busy working on a series of interesting films. He decided to involve his brother Kalyan Ram in the production of his upcoming films. As per the latest reports, NTR is also going to take part in Kalyan Ram's next film Bimbisara. Kalyan Ram is struggling for a hit and NTR decided to be the helping hand for his brother.

Going by the buzz, NTR is going to lend his voice for the film as a narrator. NTR is expected to narrate the history of Bimbisara in the film, say the reports. When the makers came up with the idea, NTR reportedly agreed for the same.

Bimbisira is expected to have a release in 3 parts. Allu Sirish was the initial choice for the lead role but the director finally materialized the film with Kalyan Ram. The film is directed by Venu Mallidi.