Live
- Release date confirmed for hilarious ride ‘O Manchi Ghost’
- Shareholders Face Choice: Approve Elon Musk's $56 Billion Pay or Risk CEO Exit
- Solve problems with election code lifted
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Congress Working Committee Meeting in Delhi
- Cattle smuggling case: Supreme Court asks Delhi HC to expeditiously decide Sukanya Mondal's bail plea
- Amitabh Bachchan monumental projection as Ashwatthama in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unveiled
- World Gin Day 2024: Date, History and Significance
- World Oceans Day 2024: Date, History and Significance
- Tragic Collision In Gujarat: Four Family Members Killed In Sabarkantha District Accident
- Bengaluru doctors save premature girl born at 25 weeks weighing 750 grams
Just In
‘O Manchi Ghost' release date announced
‘O Manchi Ghost,’ a horror-comedy film, starring Vennela Kishore and Nandita Swetha, releases on June 14. Directed by Shankar Marthand, don't miss this thrilling treat!
Get ready for a thrilling ride that will tickle your funny bone! ‘O Manchi Ghost,’ a new film by director Shankar Marthand, is set to hit theatres on June 14th, offering a delicious blend of horror and comedy.
This highly anticipated project is produced under the banner of Markset Networks and features a talented cast. Popular comedian Vennela Kishore joins forces with Nandita Swetha, Shakalaka Shankar, Navami Gayak, Naveen Neni, Rajat Raghav, and the hilarious Raghu Babu. The film's music, composed by Anup Rubens, has already garnered positive attention with the release of glimpses, lyrical songs, and teasers.
The recently unveiled poster hints at the film's perfect balance between chills and chuckles. Vennela Kishore, Nandita Shweta, Shakalaka Shankar, and Navami Gayak grace the poster, their expressions leaving no doubt about the rollercoaster ride viewers are in for.
Behind the scenes, a team of skilled professionals is bringing ‘O Manchi Ghost’ to life. Cinematographer I Andrew captures the visuals, while Art Director Supriya creates the perfect setting. M.R. Varma handles the editing, and choreographer Baba Bhaskar ensures the film has its share of entertaining dance sequences. Visual effects are entrusted to Victor, Kalyan, and Vijay, while SR Promotions takes care of the film's publicity.
So, mark your calendars for June 14th and get ready to be spooked and tickled in equal measure by ‘O Manchi Ghost’.