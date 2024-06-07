‘O Manchi Ghost' release date announced

Get ready for a thrilling ride that will tickle your funny bone! ‘O Manchi Ghost,’ a new film by director Shankar Marthand, is set to hit theatres on June 14th, offering a delicious blend of horror and comedy.



This highly anticipated project is produced under the banner of Markset Networks and features a talented cast. Popular comedian Vennela Kishore joins forces with Nandita Swetha, Shakalaka Shankar, Navami Gayak, Naveen Neni, Rajat Raghav, and the hilarious Raghu Babu. The film's music, composed by Anup Rubens, has already garnered positive attention with the release of glimpses, lyrical songs, and teasers.



The recently unveiled poster hints at the film's perfect balance between chills and chuckles. Vennela Kishore, Nandita Shweta, Shakalaka Shankar, and Navami Gayak grace the poster, their expressions leaving no doubt about the rollercoaster ride viewers are in for.



Behind the scenes, a team of skilled professionals is bringing ‘O Manchi Ghost’ to life. Cinematographer I Andrew captures the visuals, while Art Director Supriya creates the perfect setting. M.R. Varma handles the editing, and choreographer Baba Bhaskar ensures the film has its share of entertaining dance sequences. Visual effects are entrusted to Victor, Kalyan, and Vijay, while SR Promotions takes care of the film's publicity.



So, mark your calendars for June 14th and get ready to be spooked and tickled in equal measure by ‘O Manchi Ghost’.

